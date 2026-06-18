Healthcare boom fuels ambitions to become global medical tourism hub

18 June 2026 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Türkiye has undergone a “revolution” in healthcare over the past 23 years and is now experiencing its “golden age,” Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said during an inauguration ceremony in Istanbul.

Speaking at the opening event, Bolat stated that Türkiye’s progress in healthcare has been driven by sustained public investment and policy continuity.

“Over the past 23 years, Türkiye has carried out a revolution in healthcare and is now living its golden age,” he said. “We allocate 15 percent of our state budget resources to healthcare expenditures.”

Bolat emphasized that Türkiye’s healthcare system has evolved through a long historical trajectory, referencing both Ottoman-era şifahane (healing institutions) and the Republican-era modernization of public health services. He argued that the most significant transformation, however, has taken place under the leadership of the current administration over the past two decades.

He noted that Türkiye now provides high-quality healthcare services through both public hospitals and private institutions, adding that the country has gained a strong international reputation in medical services.

“Wherever we go in the world, we meet people who have received healthcare services in Türkiye,” Bolat said. “Today, Turkish products are recognized for their quality and technological advancement.”

The minister also highlighted government support for health tourism, recalling that incentive programs were launched in 2012. He said the Ministry of Trade has provided significant funding to the sector in recent years.

“Last year alone, we provided 2.3 billion lira in grants for health tourism, and the total support we have provided so far has reached 7.5 billion lira,” he said.

The ceremony also featured remarks from Uzm. Dr. Ahmet Özkul, Chairman of the Board of Hayat Sağlık Group, who outlined the group’s growth from a small polyclinic established in Bursa in 1978 into one of Türkiye’s emerging healthcare brands.

Özkul said the company takes pride in transferring its half-century institutional experience from Bursa to Istanbul, noting that the acquisition of Pendik Şifa Hospital in 2023 marked a major milestone in its expansion.

He stated that the hospital currently serves more than 10,000 patients per month and over 100,000 annually, performing approximately 6,000 surgical procedures each year. The facility employs more than 35 specialist physicians across more than 20 medical branches, supported by a workforce of over 140 healthcare professionals. He also noted that recent investments had strengthened the hospital’s technological infrastructure and raised its Ministry of Health quality score to 94.

Özkul underlined the strategic importance of the Pendik location and its role in advancing Türkiye’s ambition of reaching a $10 billion health tourism target. He added that Pendik Şifa Hospital holds a Health Tourism Authorization Certificate, and its proximity to Sabiha Gökçen Airport provides a logistical advantage for international patients.

He said the group is actively targeting markets in the Balkans, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Turkic states, and high-growth potential African countries, with representative offices established in these regions.

Following the speeches, plaques of appreciation were presented. Uzm. Dr. Ahmet Özkul presented a plaque to Minister Ömer Bolat, while Deputy Chairman Uzm. Dr. Fatih Özkul honored Pendik District Governor Mehmet Yıldız, and Board Member Betül Kabalar presented a plaque to Pendik Mayor Ahmet Cin.

The ceremony concluded with the official opening of the facility. Minister Bolat toured the new units alongside hospital executives, and an international patient from the United Kingdom receiving treatment under the health tourism program was also visited during the event.