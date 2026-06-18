Hegseth unveils review of US role in Europe
United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced on Thursday that the Trump administration will conduct a 6-month review of the US force posture and basing in Europe, AzerNEWS reports.
He told NATO ministers that the review will ensure that the alliance is "moving fast and irreversibly" toward European allies taking control of domestic defense and that US forces are "postured for America's global needs."
Hegseth once again slammed NATO allies, claiming that some of Washington's messaging was "lost in translation" and calling their criticism of the Trump administration "shameful." He claimed that US President Donald Trump "gave our allies a test - to support America when we asked for their help - and too many failed it."
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