Israel says it continues to strike targets in Lebanon

19 June 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday that it struck several targets linked to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon overnight and that it continued to do so, AzerNEWS reports.

"The strikes were carried out following repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire by the terror organization Hezbollah," the military said on X.

Israeli air raids and artillery fire killed at least 16 people in Lebanon's Nabatieh district overnight, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

Eight deaths were confirmed in Nabatieh and Harouf, while four people were killed in a strike between Al-Sharqiya and Doueir. Three others died in Kfar Sir, and a drone attack near Doueir's municipality building killed one person and injured another.

The strikes also hit homes and neighborhoods, leaving some residents wounded or missing.