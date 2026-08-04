Euronews explores Azerbaijan's signature dumpling traditions

4 August 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Euronews has aired a report highlighting Azerbaijan's rich culinary heritage, with a special focus on two of the country's most iconic traditional dishes—dushbara and gurza, AzerNEWS reports.

The report emphasizes the special place these dishes hold in Azerbaijani cuisine.

It notes that dushbara, renowned for its tiny, delicately folded dumplings filled with minced meat, is traditionally served in a fragrant meat broth.

Gurza, by contrast, is larger in size and distinguished by its characteristic braided fold resembling the shape of a snake.

The report's author points out that although these delicacies are made from simple ingredients, their preparation requires exceptional skill, precision, and patience.

The intricate techniques of folding dushbara and gurza have been passed down from generation to generation, preserving this cherished culinary tradition to the present day.