Baku, Tbilisi optimize railway link to boost Middle Corridor efficiency

3 August 2026 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Georgia have adopted important decisions aimed at doubling the speed of border crossing procedures for rail freight transportation between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), part of AZCON Holding, a meeting was held at the Boyuk Kesik station with the participation of senior officials from the railway administrations of Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as representatives of relevant state institutions.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in the railway sector, improving the efficiency of international freight and passenger transportation, and reducing delays at the Azerbaijan-Georgia border. The sides reviewed factors affecting the passage of freight trains, explored ways to shorten border crossing times, and exchanged views on strengthening regional transport links and increasing the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor.

One of the key topics was the expansion of digital solutions and electronic data exchange. ADY and Georgian Railways discussed the possibility of real-time electronic exchange of information on trains and cargo, as well as greater integration between the information systems of relevant government agencies, including customs authorities. Relevant decisions were made to facilitate these processes.

Preparations for launching an additional service on the Baku-Tbilisi route were also discussed. The sides emphasized the importance of simplifying border and customs procedures, improving passenger convenience, and ensuring that control processes are carried out more efficiently within established timeframes.

The parties also highlighted the importance of eliminating repeated technical inspections of wagons. Under the new approach, wagon inspections previously carried out at both Boyuk Kesik and Gardabani stations will be conducted only at Boyuk Kesik station for the Azerbaijan-Georgia direction and at Tbilisi junction station for the Georgia-Azerbaijan direction.