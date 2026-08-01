Latvia temporarily closes border with Belarus over technical issues

1 August 2026 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

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Latvia has temporarily closed its border with Belarus due to technical issues.

According to AzerNEWS, the announcement was made by Latvian Interior Minister Janis Dombrava in a post on social media.

Kristine Petersone, a public relations specialist at the Latvian State Border Guard, clarified that the closure was caused by a malfunction in the country's information systems. The cause of the technical failure and the timeframe for restoring normal operations have not yet been determined.

A day earlier, Dombrava urged Latvian citizens not to travel to Belarus and advised those already in the country to return home as soon as possible.

Reports of a worsening migration crisis on the European Union's eastern border emerged at the same time as a new wave of migrants illegally crossed from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa. The developments have renewed concerns over the security of the EU's external borders and could prompt the temporary reintroduction of internal border checks within the Schengen Area, as Italy has already done.

It is worth adding that in September 2025, Poland completely closed its border with Belarus during the joint Russian-Belarusian "Zapad" military exercises, citing security concerns and heightened tensions along the frontier.

Image: Gints İvunskas