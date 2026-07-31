Iran says it attacked strategic US assets at Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base

31 July 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's military said on Friday that it had launched a drone attack against what it described as strategic US facilities at Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement, the Iranian army said the attack targeted fighter aircraft hangars, satellite communication systems and equipment warehouses at the base using explosive drones.

The military described Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base as a key hub for US aerial operations, surveillance missions and logistical support in the region.

Iran did not provide details on the extent of the alleged damage or whether there were any casualties.

There was no immediate response from Kuwaiti authorities or the United States Department of Defense regarding the Iranian claims. Independent verification of the reported attack was not immediately available.