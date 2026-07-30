Anglo Asian Mining posts record first-half production in Azerbaijan

30 July 2026 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

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The Azerbaijan representative office of British mining company Anglo Asian Mining (AIMKL) recorded a sharp increase in export earnings during the first half of 2026, with revenues nearly quadrupling year-on-year to $184.5 million, AzerNEWS reports. According to the latest export review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, the company's export revenues rose from...

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