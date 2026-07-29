Azerbaijan, Pakistan expand justice cooperation [PHOTOS]

29 July 2026 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Employees of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Justice, judges, and court staff participated in an international training program titled "The Judicial Crafting: Executive Judicial Training Programme", held in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

The Ministry of Justice said the training was organized within the framework of a Cooperation Program signed between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Justice and Pakistan’s Ministry of Law and Justice.

An agreement to hold the program was reached during Azerbaijani Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov’s visit to Pakistan on May 14-15 this year. The initiative aims to further expand cooperation between the two countries in the field of justice and promote the exchange of professional experience.

Presentations were delivered and discussions held with participants by members of the delegation led by Pakistan’s Minister of State for Law and Justice Aqeel Malik. The delegation included judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, officials from the International Mediation and Arbitration Centre, the Secretary-General of the Arbitration Centre of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other experts.

More than 20 representatives, including employees of the Ministry of Justice, judges, and court staff, participated in the program.

The next international training session under the cooperation program is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in October this year.

The training program is considered important for expanding the exchange of knowledge and experience between the justice and judicial authorities of the two countries, strengthening professional ties, and developing institutional cooperation.