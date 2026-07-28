Armenia and Russia clash over trade and EU membership in leaders' call

28 July 2026 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve restrictions affecting exports of Armenian goods to the Russian market, arguing that the measures contradict bilateral agreements and the legal framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Armenian government's press service, Pashinyan raised the issue during a telephone conversation initiated by the Armenian side, calling for practical steps to resolve the trade-related problems as part of broader discussions on Armenian-Russian economic relations.

The Armenian prime minister emphasized that the restrictions imposed on goods of Armenian origin are inconsistent with the legal obligations governing trade between the two countries and within the EAEU.

The two leaders also discussed Armenia's possible future membership in the European Union.

According to Yerevan, Pashinyan said that a national referendum on EU accession would only become relevant after Armenia formally submits an application to join the bloc, making the issue substantive.

He reiterated the Armenian government's readiness to address outstanding issues with Russia through what he described as an open, partnership-based and friendly dialogue.

The Kremlin, in its readout of the conversation, said Putin reaffirmed Russia's position outlined in the Joint Statement of the Leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, adopted during the EAEU Summit in Astana on May 29, 2026.

According to the Kremlin, Putin stressed the need for Armenia to hold a national referendum "as soon as possible" to determine whether it intends to pursue European Union membership or remain within the Eurasian Economic Union.

The issue has become a growing source of tension between Moscow and Yerevan.

On May 9, Putin said Armenia should decide "as soon as possible" whether it intends to remain in the EAEU or pursue EU integration, adding that Russia would be prepared to begin a "civilized divorce" if necessary. Armenian officials responded that Yerevan would leave the EAEU whenever it considered it appropriate.

Later, on May 29, four of the five EAEU member states adopted a declaration recommending that Armenia hold a referendum on its continued membership in the bloc.

Armenia has gradually advanced its European integration agenda since January 2025, when the government approved draft legislation launching the country's EU accession process following an initiative by the Eurakve civic movement. The Armenian parliament adopted the legislation in March 2025, and it was signed into law by President Vahagn Khachaturyan on April 4, 2025.

Russia has repeatedly stated that simultaneous membership in both the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union is incompatible, urging Armenia to make a strategic choice between the two integration projects.