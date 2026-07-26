Third day of Dream Fest 2026 brings explosive energy and endless emotions [PHOTOS]

26 July 2026 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Caspian coastline in Baku was swept by a wave of music as thousands of spectators danced, sang along with their favorite performers, and greeted each appearance on stage with loud applause, AzerNEWS reports citing Trend Life.

A combination of spectacular visuals, impressive lighting effects, and live performances created an atmosphere of freedom and celebration, with music bringing people together. The third day of the international music festival Dream Fest 2026 turned Sea Breeze into a center of powerful sounds, energy, and unforgettable emotions, Trend reports from the event.

The evening began with high energy from the very first performances. Orkhan Zeynalli entertained the audience with his dynamic rap style, while Aysel Alizade added brightness and Eastern influences to the program. Merab Amzoevi impressed listeners with his emotional vocals, encouraging thousands of fans to sing along.

The mood then shifted toward dance and pop rhythms. Misha Miller and Sabi delivered vibrant pop performances, while Megi Gogitidze captivated the audience with her powerful voice and unique stage presence. Jaman T increased the energy with his confident performance, and ANDRO blended modern sounds with romantic elements and Eastern musical touches.

A special moment of the evening came with the performance of Jah Khalib. His combination of heartfelt lyrics, hip-hop rhythms, and Eastern influences immediately connected with the audience. Fans sang along to his well-known tracks, turning the performance into an emotional exchange between the artist and the crowd.

The atmosphere reached another level with the appearance of Lvbel C5. The Turkish rapper brought powerful beats, an energetic flow, and a strong stage presence that turned Sea Breeze into a massive dance floor.

The highlight of the third festival day was the highly anticipated performance of international star Ty Dolla $ign. The American artist captured the attention of the audience from the first moments, bringing a global sound to the festival stage. His signature mix of hip-hop and R&B, recognizable vocals, and energetic performance received an enthusiastic response from the crowd.

As the night continued, impressive light shows, powerful bass, and nonstop dancing created the feeling of a large-scale musical celebration on the Caspian shore. Festival hosts Regina Todorenko and Murad Dadashov also kept the audience engaged, maintaining the excitement throughout the evening.

The third day of Dream Fest 2026 brought together rap, hip-hop, pop, R&B, and Eastern musical influences, offering audiences a diverse range of performances and emotions. The festival once again showed that at Dream Fest, music is not only heard — it is experienced.