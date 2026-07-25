First winners crowned at European Judo Hopes Tournament in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

25 July 2026 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The first medal winners in the U-14 category have been determined at the European Judo Hopes Tournament being held at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex.

AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, five boys' and two girls' weight categories saw their winners decided on the opening day of the competition.

A total of 289 judokas representing 81 clubs from 10 countries are competing at the international tournament across the U-14 and U-16 age categories.