Lavrov: Russia-China trade set for a new record
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that trade between Russia and China was expected to reach a new record by the end of 2026 despite Western measures, AzerNEWS reports.
"Despite the obstacles our Western colleagues are creating, trade and economic relations are on the rise. Trade turnover increased by another 25% in the first half of this year, and it appears we'll reach a new record by the end of the year," Lavrov stated during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.
Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that Tehran attaches "great importance" to the SCO, emphasizing that it represents "a vital force for genuine multilateralism."
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