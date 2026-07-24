Al Jazeera reportedly cut ties with dozens of Gaza journalists after 2025 ceasefire

24 July 2026 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Al Jazeera has reportedly terminated the contracts of more than 20 journalists, correspondents, cameramen and producers based in the Gaza Strip following the ceasefire announced in October 2025, AzerNEWS reports via Gaza 24 Live.

The report claims the dismissals were carried out without prior notice and affected media workers who had remained on the ground throughout months of conflict, providing continuous coverage under difficult conditions.

Among those reportedly affected are correspondents Mohammed al-Sharif and Mohammad Shaheen, as well as cameraman and producer Mahmoud Shalha, who were involved in documenting the conflict alongside Al Jazeera journalists who were killed while reporting.

According to Gaza 24 Live, the reported layoffs have sparked criticism among journalists and media organizations across the region, with critics raising concerns over labor protections, compensation for work in conflict zones, and the treatment of Gaza-based staff compared with Al Jazeera personnel deployed in other international conflict areas.

The report also alleges that critics have renewed accusations against Al Jazeera's management over its handling of local employees, citing previous controversies regarding salary payments to Gaza-based journalists following the deaths of colleagues.

Al Jazeera has not publicly commented on the reported dismissals, and the claims have not been independently verified.