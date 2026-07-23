Azerbaijan receives 1.09 million tourists in H1 2026
During January-June 2026, 1.0926 million people from 189 countries visited the Republic of Azerbaijan. This is 10.3% less compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the State Border Service, 28.1% of arrivals were citizens of the Russian Federation, 21.0% from Türkiye, 8.2% from Iran, 4.9% from Georgia, 4.6% from Kazakhstan, 3.2% from Uzbekistan, 2.9% from Pakistan, 2.8% from India, 2.6% from Israel, 2.4% from China, 1.8% from Saudi Arabia, 1.6% from Ukraine, 1.3% from Turkmenistan, and 1.1% each from Germany and the United Kingdom. Citizens of other countries and stateless persons accounted for 12.4% of total arrivals.
Of those arriving in the country, 68.7% were men and 31.3% were women.
Compared to January-June 2025, the number of arrivals from European Union member states increased by 9.3% to 54.4 thousand, while the number of arrivals from CIS countries increased by 1.8% to 430.4 thousand. At the same time, the number of arrivals from the Gulf countries decreased by 31.4% to 127.7 thousand, while the number of arrivals from other countries declined by 14.1% to 480.1 thousand.
Air travel remained the dominant mode of entry, accounting for 71.1% of arrivals, followed by rail and road transport at 27.5%, while 1.4% arrived by sea.
Meanwhile, the number of Azerbaijani citizens travelling abroad fell 5.1% year-on-year to 937,400 in the first six months of 2026, remaining 2.7 times below the level recorded in the first half of 2019.
Of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad, 41.5% traveled to Türkiye, 17.1% to the Russian Federation, 11.7% to Georgia, 6.2% to Iran, and 23.5% to other countries. Compared to the same period last year, travel to Türkiye increased by 3.5%, travel to Georgia increased by 0.2%, while travel to the Russian Federation decreased by 3.0%, and travel to Iran declined by 41.0%.
Among Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad, 66.5% were men and 33.5% were women.
During the reporting period, 69.8% of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad used air transport, 28.1% used rail and road transport, and 2.1% traveled by sea.
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