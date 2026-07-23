GL Group signs strategic cooperation services agreement with Baker Hughes [PHOTOS]

23 July 2026 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

GL Group signs a five-year strategic cooperation services agreement with Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, aimed at strengthening their strategic relationship and establishing a framework for future collaboration.

The collaboration will enable the companies to explore mutually beneficial opportunities by drawing on their respective experience, capabilities and technological expertise. It is expected to support GL Group’s operational performance and long-term growth in the country, with technical capability development and access to advanced technologies.

“This agreement marks an important step in strengthening our relationship with Baker Hughes and advancing GL Group’s long-term growth strategy,” said Asif Zeynalov, Group CEO and Chairman of the Advisory Board of GL Group. “This agreement provides us with access to global capabilities, advanced technology, and operational excellence - key elements that will support our continued growth and long-term success.”

“Across the globe, Baker Hughes continuously invests in technologies that improve performance, increase efficiency and reduce risks,” said Jim Sessions, Senior Vice President, Baker Hughes. “Through this strategic collaboration, we aim to develop and deploy innovative technology solutions that maximize the value of GL Group’s energy assets and the broader energy sector in the region.”

About GL Group

GL Group operates five oil and gas fields across Azerbaijan, including "Kursangi" and "Garabaghli" in the Salyan region and "Buzovna-Mashtagha," "Gala," and "Zira" on the Absheron Peninsula. The group of companies’ portfolio includes operating companies such as "Salyan Oil Limited," "Taghiyev Operating Company," and "GL Technical Services" LLC, which provides technical services in the oil and gas industry. In its first international move, GL Group in 2024 acquired a 25% stake in Canadian Gazelle Energy Limited’s highly prospective gas license in Türkiye's Thrace Basin. For more information about GL Group and its strategic initiatives, please visit www.gl.world.