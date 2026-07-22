Smotrich says renewed US-Iran war is 'best scenario' for Israel

22 July 2026 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has described the renewed conflict between the United States and Iran as the most favorable scenario for Israel, saying it serves Israeli interests as long as the country does not become directly involved in the fighting, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking on Tuesday in remarks carried by Kan News, Smotrich said, "Israel has no interest in joining the campaign – the current situation is the best for us."

The comments came after the United States resumed military strikes against Iranian targets earlier this month, prompting retaliatory Iranian attacks on US assets across the region. Israel has not taken part in the latest round of hostilities.

Smotrich said Israel's long-term objective remains the weakening of the Iranian government, arguing that the ultimate goal should be to undermine the regime to the point of its collapse.

He also stated that damaging Iran's economy would be the most effective means of achieving that objective.

Smotrich, a leading figure in Israel's far-right government, has previously advocated for the occupation of Gaza, the establishment of Israeli settlements in the enclave, and the expansion of Israeli military control.