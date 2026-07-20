WP: U.S. faces imminent risk of large-scale war with Iran

20 July 2026 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States is facing the risk of a broader military conflict with Iran following the deaths of American service members in Iraq and Jordan, AzerNEWS reports, citing The Washington Post.

According to the information, the Pentagon is increasing the number of military aircraft deployed to the Middle East as tensions continue to escalate.

However, the newspaper noted that any expansion of military operations could be complicated by dwindling stocks of air defense systems and long-range munitions, as well as limited capacity to deploy additional troops and aircraft to the region.

The official quoted by The Washington Post said it remains unclear whether the United States currently has sufficient resources to safely sustain large-scale military operations if the conflict were to intensify.

The latest escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran began on July 8, when U.S. forces launched several rounds of strikes against targets inside Iran for the first time since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding. U.S. officials said the attacks were carried out in response to an assault on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Later that day, President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire with Iran had come to an end.

In response, Tehran launched strikes against U.S. facilities across the Middle East. The attacks targeted American facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman, further heightening tensions across the region.