U.S. closes Consulate General in Pakistan's Peshawar

18 July 2026 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States has officially closed its Consulate General in Peshawar, Pakistan, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made in a statement published on the diplomatic mission's official X account.

According to the statement, responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province has been transferred to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs Unit (KPU) at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad.

The U.S. Department of State first announced plans to gradually close the Peshawar Consulate in early May. The decision was made with consideration for the safety of diplomatic personnel and the need to allocate resources more efficiently.

The closure marks the end of the consulate's operations, with its responsibilities now being handled through the U.S. Embassy in Pakistan's capital.