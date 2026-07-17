Azerbaijan applies new urban agenda principles across liberated territories, official says

17 July 2026 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan is comprehensively implementing the principles of the New Urban Agenda in the liberated regions of Karabakh and East Zangezur, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said while presenting the country's report at the High-Level Meeting on the Midterm Review of the implementation of the New Urban Agenda.

Guliyev stated that under the "Great Return State Program", Azerbaijan is applying the "Build Back Better" approach to ensure the safe and dignified return of formerly displaced persons to their native homes.

He noted that master plans have been approved for eight of the region's 12 cities, as well as 106 towns and villages. According to Guliyev, around 90,000 people currently live, work, and study in these territories.

"In parallel with housing construction, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and public services are being developed simultaneously. More than 15,700 residential units have been authorized for construction," he said.

Guliyev added that three international airports, along with newly built highways and railway infrastructure, are significantly improving regional connectivity.

He reaffirmed that Azerbaijan fully supports this approach and that the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, the government body responsible for shaping and implementing urban planning policy, is committed to translating the principles of the New Urban Agenda into practical action at the national level.

Anar Guliyev also expressed Azerbaijan’s willingness to continue collaborating with the UN, UN-Habitat, UN Member States, and all stakeholders to advance sustainable urban development.