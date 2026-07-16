Azerbaijan, Serbia hold high-level military cooperation talks in Baku [PHOTOS]

16 July 2026 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The meeting of the Azerbaijan-Serbia Joint High-Level Working Group Meeting on Military Cooperation took place in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

International Military Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense hosted a meeting between the delegations headed by the Acting Chief of the Main Department of Military-Technical Supply, Major General Farid Aliyev and Head of Serbia’s Defense Technologies Department, Major General Slavko Rakić.

In the subsequent phase of the meeting, subgroups representing various functional areas held discussions on the Digital Army, AI, cybersecurity, air defense, unmanned systems, and the organization of joint training and military exercises.

The delegations also assessed the current state of military and military-technical cooperation and engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on the expansion of bilateral cooperation, as well as on other issues of common interest.