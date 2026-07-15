Poland plans to build its own spacecraft

15 July 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Poland is preparing to take a major step into the space industry by developing its first domestically built spacecraft. Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the initiative during a briefing with journalists, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Tusk, the project is part of Poland's broader commitment to the European Space Agency (ESA), of which the country is a contributing member. One of the key objectives of this cooperation is the development of Poland's first spacecraft, designed to support future European space missions.

"This is a landmark project that will strengthen Europe's space capabilities by enabling more reliable transportation between Earth and orbit, satellite servicing, in-orbit refueling, and other advanced operations," Tusk said.

Meanwhile, Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domański announced that Poland has decided to double its investment in the country's space sector, aiming to accelerate technological innovation and support domestic aerospace companies.

Experts note that the global space economy is expected to exceed $1 trillion over the coming decades, making investments in spacecraft, satellite technologies, and space infrastructure increasingly important. If successful, the project could position Poland as one of the emerging players in Europe's rapidly growing aerospace industry.