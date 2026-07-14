President of Slovakia thanks President Ilham Aliyev for his hospitality

14 July 2026 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini, who is currently visiting Azerbaijan, shared a post on social media dedicated to his visit, AzerNEWS reports.

The publication reads:

"For the next part of our program, President Aliyev and I proceeded in a rather unusual way. It is certainly not customary for a host head of state to personally take the wheel during an official visit. I was truly delighted by this extraordinary and thoughtful gesture. It spoke volumes about the warmth of our bilateral relations, the friendship between our nations, and the mutual trust and respect that form the foundation of our partnership. I sincerely thank President Aliyev for this memorable expression of hospitality."