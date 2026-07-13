Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rise 16.9% to $1.8 billion in H1 2026

13 July 2026 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan's non-oil exports, excluding non-monetary gold, increased by 16.9% year-on-year to $1.8 billion during the first half of 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing the latest Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC).

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