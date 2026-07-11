President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Mongolia

11 July 2026 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President of Mongolia.

This was reported by the press office of the President of Azerbaijan.

''Esteemed Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and, through you, to the entire people of your country, my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of July 11 – the national holiday of Mongolia.

The current level of Azerbaijan–Mongolia relations, based on mutual respect and trust, is a source of satisfaction. We attach special importance to the comprehensive development of these relations, which are built on good traditions.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to further strengthen the friendly relations between our countries and expand our cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest for the benefit of our peoples.

On this festive occasion, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Mongolia lasting peace and prosperity,'' the letter reads.