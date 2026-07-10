Iran to respond to attacks on its infrastructure

10 July 2026 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr warned on Friday that any new United States strikes on his country's infrastructure would be "met with retaliation", AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement shared on social media, the official stressed that "the criminal Zionist regime that is behind these evils will not be immune from the response of the fighters."

Previously, it was reported that a group of mediators led by Qatar was trying to bring the US and Iran back to the negotiating table after the latest airstrikes they exchanged.

Qatar, which helped broker last month's US-Iran truce and is said to be in talks with both Washington and Tehran to de-escalate the crisis, the New York Times reported, citing two officials with knowledge of the sensitive diplomacy said on condition of anonymity.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre announced on Friday that, according to the briefing from the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC), the maritime security risk level in the Strait of Hormuz remains severe.

In the JMIC's statement that the UKMTO shared, the agency noted that the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz is available to all traffic, despite recent strikes on commercial ships. It added that other routes are "also available but not protected."

Furthermore, the JMIC insisted that crossing the strait does not require a regulatory license and control, or a fee to be paid.