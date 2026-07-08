Int'l Mugham Center holds literary evening dedicated to Ilgar Fahmi [PHOTOS]

8 July 2026 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Mugham Center has hosted a literary and artistic evening titled "Look for Me When You Miss Me," dedicated to the creative work of writer and playwright Ilgar Fahmi, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the event, Asad Jahangir, Chairman of the Literary Translation and Literary Relations Center of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, highlighted Ilgar Fahmi's multifaceted creative career, his achievements in drama, poetry, and journalism, as well as his contributions to the development of Azerbaijani literature and culture.

He noted that the author's works have earned the admiration of a wide readership thanks to their profound philosophical depth, ideas rooted in national and moral values, and distinctive artistic style. In addition to being significant examples of Azerbaijani literary thought, his works also play an important role in promoting national and moral values, the art of literature, and the tradition of mugham.

During the evening, renowned mugham performers presented compositions based on Ilgar Fahmi's ghazals, while recitation artists performed selected excerpts from his poetry and dramatic works. Stage compositions inspired by his literary works were also presented.

One of the most memorable aspects of the evening was that it was hosted by the author himself.

In his remarks, Ilgar Fahmi spoke about his creative journey, the stories behind the creation of his works, his perspective on poetry and dramaturgy, and the role of art in human life.

He also shared memorable anecdotes and personal reflections on works he had written throughout different periods of his career.

Bringing together various forms of artistic expression, the creative evening offered the audience a rich and inspiring cultural experience, leaving them with lasting spiritual and aesthetic impressions.

Since making his literary debut in 1995, Ilgar Fahmi has established himself as one of Azerbaijan's leading contemporary authors.

His body of work spans poetry, novels, plays, essays, screenplays, and translations. His writings are known for their philosophical depth, intellectual approach, and distinctive literary style and have been published in several foreign countries.

Ilgar Fahmi has written screenplays for a number of acclaimed Azerbaijani films, including Actress, Dervish's Notes, and The Last Stop. Several of his plays have also been staged in theaters across Azerbaijan.

Throughout his career, Ilgar Fahmi has received numerous literary honors, including the Best Young Poet of the Year award (2003), the Rasul Rza Literary Award (2007), the Humay Award (2011), as well as several national distinctions recognizing his contributions to Azerbaijani literature and culture.

Photo: Courtesy of the International Mugham Center's Facebook page