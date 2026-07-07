President Ilham Aliyev approves state budget for 2025
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on the execution of Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget, AzerNEWS reports.
The information was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
According to the document, the execution of the 2025 state budget was approved with revenues of 39,184,560,9 manat ($23.1 billion) and expenditures of 38,604,559,6 manat ($22.7 billion).
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