Armenia launches high-profile raids on oligarch-turned-opposition leader

6 July 2026 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian law enforcement authorities carried out searches on Monday at the residence of Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) leader Gagik Tsarukyan and several companies linked to him as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, AzerNEWS reports.

According to local reports, masked and armed law enforcement officers surrounded Tsarukyan's home while investigative actions were underway.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia confirmed that the searches were being conducted within the framework of a criminal case, adding that investigative and other procedural measures are continuing. The agency did not provide further details about the case.

Speaking to journalists, PAP member Arman Abovyan linked the developments to the broader political situation in Armenia, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's recent visit to Russia.

According to Abovyan, while there may not be a direct connection between the events, they carry political significance. He argued that the methods employed by law enforcement agencies raise concerns and suggested that the same determination should be applied to protecting Armenia's national interests.

Citing sources, the newspaper Hraparak reported that the searches are related to a criminal case involving alleged fraud. The publication added that Tsarukyan is facing several separate investigations, including allegations of tax evasion, fraud and money laundering, and suggested that investigators may seek his arrest.

Tsarukyan's lawyer, Yerem Sargsyan, questioned the deployment of masked and heavily armed officers during the searches, arguing that such measures are generally reserved for investigations involving particularly serious crimes or armed criminal groups.

The searches come just days after Armenia's Prosecutor General's Office submitted a request to the Central Election Commission seeking the lifting of Tsarukyan's parliamentary immunity. The request has not yet been considered.

During the recent parliamentary election campaign, Prime Minister Pashinyan repeatedly accused opposition figures, including Tsarukyan, of corruption and warned that their assets could be confiscated and that they could face arrest.

One of Armenia's wealthiest businessmen, Tsarukyan controls the Multi Group Concern, a conglomerate comprising around 40 companies operating in sectors including construction, agriculture, alcoholic beverage production, media and services. Since coming to power in the 2018 "Velvet Revolution," Pashinyan has frequently portrayed Tsarukyan as one of the symbols of Armenia's former political and economic establishment.