Netanyahu insists on no rebuilding Gaza without disarmament
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that reconstruction of the Gaza Strip would not begin until Hamas is dismantled and the enclave is demilitarized, amid reports that rebuilding could move forward before the group is disarmed, AzerNEWS reports.
"There will be no reconstruction in Gaza without dismantling and demilitarizing the Strip," Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting.
Netanyahu also rejected media reports that United States President Donald Trump had asked Israel not to target Hezbollah tunnels in Lebanon.
"This is a legend, fake news. He didn't say anything to me about it, and I didn't ask him. We operate according to our considerations," he said.
Rebuilding Gaza is estimated to cost over $70 billion and take a decade, according to a joint report by the World Bank and the United Nations. More than 90% of residential buildings and vital infrastructure have been destroyed Al Jazeera, resulting in damages estimated at $35.2 billion alone.
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