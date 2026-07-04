Eight vessels reverse course near Strait of Hormuz

4 July 2026 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

At least eight vessels attempted to leave the Strait of Hormuz via an alternative route close to Oman's coast over the past two days but were forced to turn back, AzerNEWS reports, citing Bloomberg.

According to the information, some of the ships reversed course shortly after reaching the Ras Musandam area overlooking the Strait of Hormuz. An oil tanker, two petroleum product carriers, and a container ship later headed north and continued their voyages along the route designated by Iran.

The reasons for the vessels' decision to turn back have not been disclosed. However, media reports noted that Tehran has repeatedly stated that ships would only be permitted to transit the strait using routes specified by Iranian authorities.

Since June 29, an average of 34 crude-carrying vessels have exited the Strait of Hormuz each day. Although this figure is significantly higher than during much of the recent period of regional tensions, it remains below the levels recorded before the crisis began.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.