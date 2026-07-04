Saudi-led coalition warns Houthis of retaliatory strikes

4 July 2026 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Saudi-led Arab coalition has warned that it will launch strikes against positions held by Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement if the group attempts to carry out attacks against Saudi Arabia, AzerNEWS reports, citing Saudi Press Agency.

Coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said the alliance would respond with "decisive and unprecedented force" to any attempt to target the Kingdom, its citizens, or its national assets, as well as to any actions that violate the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen.

"The coalition will respond firmly and with unprecedented force to any attempt to attack the Kingdom, its citizens, and its national resources, as well as to any efforts to undermine the sovereignty of our brotherly Republic of Yemen," Al-Maliki said in a statement.

The coalition spokesman described the Houthis' recent threats against Riyadh as an attempt to divert attention from what he called "serious crimes committed against the Yemeni people."

According to Al-Maliki, the Houthi movement is seeking to shift responsibility for Yemen's economic crisis onto others while concealing growing public discontent inside the country.

On July 3, the Houthis claimed they had used surface-to-air missiles against Saudi fighter jets, alleging the aircraft attempted to prevent an Iranian civilian plane from landing in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. The group also warned that any similar incidents in the future could prompt attacks on Saudi airports and other critical infrastructure.

Image: Khaled Abdullah / Reuters