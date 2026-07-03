US economist Jeffrey Sachs visits Baku, holds talks with Hikmet Hajiyev

3 July 2026 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

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Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has met with renowned American economist Jeffrey Sachs during the latter's visit to Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

Hajiyev announced the meeting in a post on his X account, describing the discussions as wide-ranging and focused on regional and global issues.

"Had an engaging discussion with world-renowned economics Professor Jeffrey Sachs during his visit to Baku. We exchanged views on sustainable development, geopolitics and geoeconomics, as well as the wider Caspian region concept, Azerbaijan's growing role as a middle power, our peace agenda, and the importance of regional ownership. His 'Marco Polo – Drive of Peace' initiative, traversing the East-West route by electric vehicles, is an inspiring example of promoting dialogue and connectivity," Hajiyev wrote.

According to Hajiyev, the meeting covered topics including sustainable development, geopolitical and geoeconomic trends, the broader Caspian region, Azerbaijan's increasing role as a middle power, the country's peace agenda, and the importance of regional ownership in addressing shared challenges.

He also praised Sachs' "Marco Polo – Drive of Peace" initiative, describing the project, which promotes East-West connectivity through electric vehicle travel, as an inspiring example of fostering dialogue and cooperation.