Trump says U.S. achieved nearly all objectives in Iran conflict

3 July 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Washington has achieved nearly all of its objectives during the conflict with Iran, adding that Tehran has largely accepted the conditions sought by the United States, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC, Trump expressed confidence in the outcome of the confrontation and the ongoing diplomatic process.

"I think they have agreed to almost all of the conditions that we needed," Trump said.

The U.S. president noted that negotiations with Tehran are continuing and argued that the military conflict ultimately led to the resolution of the issue surrounding Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"This is about depriving Iran of nuclear weapons," Trump stressed.

According to Trump, the conflict, which lasted for approximately four months, enabled the U.S. military to accomplish its objectives within a relatively short period.

Reflecting on the outcome, the American leader claimed that the United States had dealt a decisive military blow to Iran.

"What did I achieve? I militarily decimated them," Trump said.