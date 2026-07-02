Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds talks with Swiss officials in Tashkent

2 July 2026 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A delegation led by First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Aliyar Mammadyarov, held a meeting with senior Swiss officials during a working visit to Tashkent, AzerNEWS reports.

The Swiss delegation was headed by Chairman of the Swiss National Bank Martin Schlegel, State Secretary of the Swiss State Secretariat for International Finance Christoph König, and State Secretary of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs Pietro Lazzarini.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the central banks of Azerbaijan and Switzerland. They exchanged views on global and regional economic developments, Azerbaijan's current macroeconomic situation, and trends in the development of the country's financial sector.

The discussions also focused on opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation and covered a range of other issues of mutual interest.