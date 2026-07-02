Azerbaijan increases number of deputy health ministers
The number of deputies of the Minister of Health has been increased, AzerNEWS reports.
This is reflected in the information published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the Presidential decree on amendments to the "Regulations on the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan", the number of deputies of the Minister of Health has been increased from 3 to 4.
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