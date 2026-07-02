Georgian refinery announces plan to stop importing Russian oil

2 July 2026 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The oil refinery in the Georgian Black Sea port of Kulevi will fully cease processing Russian crude oil beginning in August-September 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing Black Sea Petroleum (BSP).

"Starting from August–September of this year, the company will begin refining crude oil of entirely non-Russian origin. This will open doors to high-margin markets for products manufactured by 'Black Sea Petroleum'," the statement reads.

BSP added that, in light of strong public interest, it remains committed to regularly informing stakeholders about its operations and long-term strategic plans.

According to the company, in the first half of 2026, the refinery processed more than 650,000 tons of crude feedstock, reflecting stable operational performance and ongoing development of the facility.

BSP has expanded its cooperation with international technology company Honeywell, extending the partnership to include the procurement and implementation of advanced equipment and automated control systems.

In the first quarter of 2027, the company plans to begin producing road bitumen for both domestic consumption and export markets.

Image: Reuters