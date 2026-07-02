OpenAI discusses giving 5% equity stake to U.S. government

2 July 2026 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

OpenAI has discussed the possibility of transferring a 5% equity stake in the company to the U.S. government, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Financial Times.

The newspaper reported that OpenAI has also encouraged other leading artificial intelligence developers to consider taking similar steps, potentially creating a new model for public participation in the rapidly growing AI sector.

The discussions come after Donald Trump announced last month that his administration was exploring mechanisms that would allow American citizens to own stakes in the country's largest artificial intelligence companies.

OpenAI had previously proposed the creation of a national investment fund that would invest in artificial intelligence developers and distribute a portion of the returns to the public.

According to the Financial Times, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman suggested that the leading U.S. artificial intelligence companies allocate 5% of their equity to a structure modeled after the Alaska Permanent Fund.

The Alaska Permanent Fund, which is financed through oil revenues, pays annual dividends to residents of the U.S. state of Alaska. Under Altman's proposal, a similar mechanism could potentially enable Americans to share in the economic gains generated by the country's artificial intelligence industry.

The proposal reflects a broader debate in the United States over how the benefits of the AI revolution should be distributed and whether ordinary citizens should directly participate in the wealth created by the sector's leading companies.

While no final decision has been announced, the discussions underscore growing interest in developing innovative frameworks that could link the success of artificial intelligence firms with broader public ownership and long-term national prosperity.