President: We highly value the relationship with the European Commission

1 July 2026 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

According to AzerNEWS , the President noted that the European Union is Azerbaijan's main trading partner.

"We highly value the relationship with the European Commission,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

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