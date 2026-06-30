First meeting of religious affairs leaders of Turkic States begins in Shusha

30 June 2026 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The first meeting of the heads of state institutions responsible for religious affairs in the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has commenced in the city of Shusha, AzerNEWS reports.

The event has brought together the OTS Secretary General and senior officials overseeing religious affairs from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The meeting aims to preserve the shared national, spiritual and cultural values of Turkic peoples while expanding cooperation among the relevant institutions of member states. Participants are expected to discuss opportunities for collaboration in the regulation of state-religion relations, religious education, legislation, governance and personnel training.

The agenda also includes discussions on the protection, restoration and international promotion of monuments reflecting the common religious and cultural heritage of Turkic peoples. Delegates will address ways to strengthen inter-sectarian understanding, promote interfaith dialogue and Islamic solidarity, and enhance the exchange of experience and information in combating religious radicalism and extremism.

One of the central topics of the meeting is the establishment of a permanent cooperation mechanism among state institutions responsible for religious affairs within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States. The initiative is expected to strengthen coordination among member states, institutionalize mutual cooperation and further expand collaboration in the religious sphere.

Speeches are expected from Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Ramin Mammadov, OTS Secretary General Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Rustem Ali, Chairman of the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations under the President of Kyrgyzstan Talantbek Tashibekov, President of Türkiye's Directorate of Religious Affairs Safi Arpaguş, and Chairman of Uzbekistan's Committee on Religious Affairs Sodik Toshboyev.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties are expected to sign a communique outlining their agreed positions and future directions for cooperation.