Turkic World Week kicks off in Baku marking 100 years since first Turkological Congress [PHOTOS]

29 June 2026 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On June 29, the opening ceremony of the "Turkic World Week" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag.

First, the Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration, Farah Aliyeva, read out President Ilham Aliyev's address to the participants of the "Turkic World Week" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Turkological Congress.

It should be noted that the week, consisting of a series of events related to science and culture, is being organized in accordance with the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated October 22, 2025, "On the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress."

The First Turkological Congress was held for the first time in Baku in 1926. The initiative to mark its centenary was put forward by President Ilham Aliyev at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States held in Gabala on October 6–7, 2025.

At the opening ceremony of the "Turkic World Week," addresses by the presidents of Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan to the congress participants were read out.

Speaking at the opening, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli stated that Azerbaijan has always paid great attention to and respect for the legacy of the First Turkological Congress, and that this anniversary is being marked at the state level by the initiative and relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev. This is a clear example of the high value the Azerbaijani state places on the common scientific and cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

"Today, we are not just celebrating an anniversary. We are marking a century-long history of a great idea laid down 100 years ago in Baku—the idea of common culture and spiritual unity," the minister said. He added that he believes the upcoming meetings will make an important contribution to the emergence of new scientific thinking, new ideas, and new bridges of cooperation.

Adil Karimli also noted that the events of the "Turkic World Week" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress will continue in Karabakh—in the cities of Shusha, Khankendi, and Aghdam.

The minister emphasized that every rebuilt city in the liberated territories, every restored monument, and every place that has regained life reflects Azerbaijan's revival and, more broadly, the spirit of solidarity of the Turkic world.

"We believe that this congress will remain a landmark event in the common history of the Turkic world and will create a valuable legacy for future generations," he added.

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliev, stated in his speech that the ideas of the First Turkological Congress remain highly important today for the integration and cooperation of the Turkic world. He noted that the goals reflected in the declarations adopted at the Gabala Summit and in the "Turkic World – 2040" vision serve to strengthen unity and solidarity among Turkic states. According to him, the ideas put forward a century ago at the First Turkological Congress are being successfully continued today within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.

Kubanychbek Omuraliev emphasized that in recent years, political dialogue, economic relations, and cooperation in science, education, culture, and humanitarian fields among Turkic states have expanded significantly. He noted that this cooperation is based on a shared history, language, and cultural heritage.

The Secretary-General added that the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress will contribute to a deeper study of common heritage, its transmission to future generations, and the further strengthening of integration processes in the Turkic world.

Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, academic Rafael Huseynov, stated in his speech that the First Turkological Congress was an important turning point in the scientific, cultural, and political history of the Turkic world. He noted that this congress was not only a scientific gathering but also a historical event demonstrating the common identity and unity of Turkic peoples.

The academic emphasized that the idea of Turkic unity has formed over centuries, and that great enlighteners, scholars, and intellectuals have played an important role in this process. Strengthening cooperation and mutual relations among Turkic states in the modern era should be seen as a continuation of the legacy of the First Turkological Congress.

He added that Azerbaijan plays an important role in this process and that the leadership’s support for the unity of the Turkic world serves the preservation and development of shared values.

The event then continued with an artistic program.

On stage, musical and literary works reflecting the shared cultural heritage of the Turkic world were presented. The performances once again demonstrated the strength of common historical, linguistic, and cultural ties.

The "Turkic World Week," which will continue until July 3, is organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), and the Ministry of Science and Education, in partnership with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), TURKSOY, Baku State University, the Turkic Academy, and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

The event brings together 80 renowned Turkologists and scholars from various scientific centers across 20 countries, including Turkic republics, as well as representatives from international Turkic organizations.