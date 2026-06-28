Emergency Ministry holds public awareness campaigns across country [PHOTOS]

28 June 2026 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The relevant agencies of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) have organized a series of public awareness events aimed at educating citizens on proper behavior during emergency situations, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the ministry's press service, the events were conducted by the Baku Regional Center with the participation of specialists from the State Fire Control Service, the State Service for Control over Small-Size Vessels and Water Rescue, and other relevant agencies. The sessions were held at the Scientific Research Medical Rehabilitation Institute in Narimanov district, the Clinical Medical Center in Nasimi district, and for religious leaders serving in the Khatai, Surakhani, and Garadagh districts.

Additional awareness campaigns were organized by the ministry's regional centers across the country. The Northern Regional Center held events at the Nabran village administrative office in Khachmaz district; the Ganja Regional Center at the Ganja City Water Utility Department; the Southern Regional Center at the Kakalos village administrative office in Astara district; the Aran Regional Center at the Gazigumlag village administrative office in Ujar district and at Kindergarten No. 4 in Mingachevir; the Northwestern Regional Center at Gabala Railway Station and the Dizakhli village kindergarten in Gabala district; and the Karabakh Regional Center at Kindergarten No. 10 in Barda.

The primary objective of the initiative was to provide citizens with practical knowledge on how to respond to natural and man-made emergencies and reduce potential risks.

Participants received detailed information on the classification of emergencies, the types of disasters most common in Azerbaijan, and essential safety measures to follow in the event of fires and earthquakes. Specialists also explained the purpose of the MES 112 emergency hotline and demonstrated the proper use of basic firefighting equipment.

The interactive sessions concluded with question-and-answer discussions, allowing participants to receive further guidance from emergency response experts.