26 June 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Afghan authorities have uncovered a factory producing counterfeit agricultural chemicals in eastern Nangarhar province and arrested three suspects, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Security forces reportedly raided the facility and seized nearly 3,500 cartons of fake agricultural chemicals, which were allegedly being produced and distributed to local markets under false labeling.

The three suspects were taken into custody during the operation and are currently under investigation. Authorities said they are working to determine the full scope of the distribution network and identify others potentially involved in the production and trafficking of counterfeit products.

Officials emphasized that the manufacture and sale of fake agricultural chemicals pose serious risks to farmers, as they can severely damage crop yields, degrade soil quality, and in some cases even contaminate food supplies, creating broader public health concerns.

The seized materials have been transferred to relevant authorities for further laboratory analysis, while legal proceedings against the suspects are ongoing.

Beyond the immediate case, experts note that counterfeit agricultural inputs are a growing problem in several developing regions, where weak supply-chain oversight and high demand for fertilizers and pesticides create opportunities for illegal producers. In some cases, fake chemicals not only fail to protect crops but can actually accelerate pest resistance, making long-term agricultural management even more difficult.

Interestingly, international organizations such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have repeatedly warned that counterfeit agrochemicals represent a hidden threat to global food security, particularly in regions where farming is a primary source of livelihood.

If left unchecked, such activities can undermine trust in agricultural supply systems and increase economic pressure on rural communities already facing climate and resource challenges.