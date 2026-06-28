Azerbaijani Parliamentary delegation to visit Ukraine

28 June 2026 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Members of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis are set to pay an official visit to Kyiv on June 29 to discuss the further development of interparliamentary cooperation with Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports.

The head of the parliamentary working group on Azerbaijan–Ukraine interparliamentary relations, Alibala Maharramzade, and group member Erkin Gadirli will take part in the visit.

The delegation will travel to the Ukrainian capital at the invitation of Volodymyr Kreidenko, co-chair of the Verkhovna Rada's parliamentary group on interparliamentary relations with Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani lawmakers are scheduled to hold a series of meetings, during which the sides will exchange views on expanding and strengthening interparliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.