Khankendi hosts military march to celebrate Azerbaijan Armed Forces Day [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

26 June 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A solemn military march was held in the city of Khankendi today to commemorate June 26 – Armed Forces Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly, the event featured a ceremonial procession of Azerbaijani servicemen through the central streets of the city. Accompanied by the military band of the Ministry of Defense, the march filled the streets with patriotic music and military marches.

The procession was met with great enthusiasm and pride by local residents. Crowds gathered along the route, waving Azerbaijani flags and cheering to show their unwavering support for the armed forces.

The event was attended by officials from the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly, alongside employees from the local Restoration, Construction, and Management Service.