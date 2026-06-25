Azerbaijan transforms multiple public legal entities into budgetary organizations - decree

25 June 2026 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures to reorganize the activities of a number of public legal entities established on behalf of the state, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the decree, the State Reserves Agency, the Cinema Agency under the Ministry of Culture, the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center under the Ministry of Agriculture, the Azerbaijan Science Foundation, the Mine Action Agency, the Azerbaijan State Information Agency (AZERTAG), the Center for Legal Expertise and Legislative Initiatives, and the Institute of Law and Human Rights under it were removed from the status of public legal entities and transferred to the status of budgetary organizations.

Besides, the decree requires the Ministry of Economy to ensure the reorganization of the following public legal entities within two months: the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Lachin district, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, and the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Kalbajar district by transforming them into LLCs; to take measures in accordance with the law "On state registration and state register of legal entities" within 3 days after the approval of their charter for the state registration of companies; to take appropriate measures to transfer the relevant property to their balance within one month from the date of state registration of companies; and to take necessary measures to resolve other issues arising from the decree.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers must ensure the establishment of the Magsud Ibrahimbayov Creative Center and Marionette Theater as a budgetary organization under the Ministry of Culture on the basis of the "Magsud Ibrahimbeyov Creative Center" and Marionette Theater, which are part of the structure of the "Icherisheher" State Historical and Architectural Reserve Department, and the establishment of an LLC under the "Shusha City State Reserve Department" and the implementation of functions in the areas of management of apartment buildings and individual residential houses built in the territory of Shusha city and Shusha district, as well as improvement, landscaping, lighting and housing and communal services in that area through that society.

The Ministry of Finance must ensure the financing of the activities of new institutions within the funds provided for in the state budget of the current year, and in accordance with the decree of the President of the country "On additional measures related to the organization of efficient management of state finances" dated August 25, 2025, conduct a financial examination of the structure, staff units and salary systems of the newly created institutions and take measures to optimize them.