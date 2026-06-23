Kazakhstan–China trade hit record levels

23 June 2026 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held talks with Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang during his working visit to China, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the official information resource of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, the sides discussed the development of trade and investment cooperation, as well as prospects in the agro-industrial sector and transport and logistics infrastructure.

Both parties noted that by the end of 2025, the volume of bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and China exceeded $48 billion. Chinese direct investment in Kazakhstan’s economy reached approximately $2.8 billion, reflecting steadily growing economic ties between the two countries.

Particular attention was given to cooperation in the agro-industrial sector. It was highlighted that in 2025, trade in this area increased by 36%, surpassing $1.9 billion, driven by rising demand for agricultural exports and improved cross-border logistics.

Officials also emphasized Kazakhstan’s strategic role in Eurasian land transportation routes. More than 85% of overland cargo flows between China and Europe pass through Kazakhstan. By the end of 2025, rail freight traffic between the two countries reached 35.6 million tons, marking an 11% increase.

In Dalian, Olzhas Bektenov also addressed a session dedicated to the “One Belt, One Road” initiative. He noted that Kazakhstan, located at the heart of Eurasia, provides access to a market of around 1.7 billion consumers, making it a key transit hub in the region.

He also stated that over the past seven years, Kazakhstan has invested more than $35 billion in transport and transit infrastructure development. Key projects include the container hub in Aktau, the dry port in Xi’an, and the expansion of the Dostyk–Moyynty railway line with a second track to increase capacity.

Bektenov outlined five priority directions for further cooperation under the Belt and Road framework, including stronger infrastructure connectivity, development of the Middle Corridor, digital logistics solutions, green energy initiatives, and expansion of financial and investment cooperation.

An interesting detail is that Kazakhstan’s growing role in Eurasian logistics is increasingly positioning the country as a “bridge state” between China and Europe, with some analysts suggesting that future trade flows may depend even more heavily on Central Asian transit routes as global supply chains continue to diversify.