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Monday, June 22, 2026

Gold prices fall while silver edges higher

22 June 2026 12:21 (UTC+04:00)
Gold prices fall while silver edges higher
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Precious metals showed mixed performance on the New York COMEX commodity exchange, with gold prices declining while silver posted a modest gain.

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