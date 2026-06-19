Conference on Azerbaijan's first women composers held in Baku [PHOTOS]

19 June 2026 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A conference dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli was held at the Azerbaijan Composers' Union focusing on the theme

"Uzeyir Hajibayli's Students – the First Women Composers: Aghabaji Rzayeva, Adila Huseynzade, and Shafiga Akhundova," AzerNEWS reports.

The event brought together well-known musicians, composers, and music scholars.

Opening the conference, Firangiz Alizade, Chairperson of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, UNESCO Artist for Peace, ANAS Corresponding Member, People's Artist, and professor, spoke about the historical importance of the compositional school founded by Uzeyir Hajibayli.

She emphasized that the emergence of women composers in the East within Uzeyir Hajibayli's class marked one of the most significant achievements of Azerbaijani culture. According to her, Aghabaji Rzayeva, Adila Huseynzade, and Shafiga Akhundova created a lasting legacy that continues to serve as a creative model for younger generations.

The academic section of the conference featured a series of presentations exploring the subject in depth. Honored Art Worker, Professor Hajar Babayeva, presented a report titled "The Role of Composer Aghabaji Rzayeva in the History of Azerbaijani Music," analyzing the distinctive features of her compositional style.

Art historian and PhD in art studies, Professor Elnara Dadasheva, delivered a talk on "Adila Huseynzade in the Light of Her Memoirs," highlighting the composer's artistic path and pedagogical work.

Honored Cultural Worker and PhD in art studies, Saadat Tahmirgizi, spoke on "Shafiga Akhundova in the Azerbaijani Compositional School," while art scholar Aytan Bakhshiyeva examined "The Role of Azerbaijani Women Composers in the Development of National Music Culture," underlining their contributions from an academic perspective.

The conference also included a musical segment featuring works connected to the composers discussed. Uzeyir Hajibayli’s well-known romance "Without You," based on a poem by Nizami Ganjavi, and Adila Huseynzade's romance "The Nightingale," based on a poem by A.S. Pushkin (translated into Azerbaijani by Mammad Rahim), were performed.

The pieces were performed by Honored Artist Nargiz Karimova (soprano), accompanied on piano by international competition laureate Nargiz Aliyeva.

Aghabaji Rzayeva, Adila Huseynzade, and Shafiga Akhundova hold a special place in the history of Azerbaijani music as the first generation of women composers formed within Uzeyir Hajibayli's school. They played an important role in shaping the national compositional tradition at a time when women's participation in professional composition was still emerging in the region.

Aghabaji Rzayeva was one of the first Azerbaijani women composers formed within Uzeyir Hajibayli's school. She is best known for her lyrical songs and romances, where she successfully combined Azerbaijani melodic traditions with classical European forms. Her works are characterized by emotional depth, simplicity of expression, and strong national color, making her an important figure in the development of Azerbaijani vocal music.

Adila Huseynzade was both a composer and an educator who made a significant contribution to Azerbaijani musical culture. Her creative output includes vocal and instrumental works that reflect a refined artistic style and sensitivity to poetic text. Alongside her composing activity, she played an important role in music education, helping to shape the professional development of younger generations of musicians.

Shafiga Akhundova is recognized as a pioneering figure in Azerbaijani music history as the first female composer of an opera in the country. Her opera "Gelin Gayasi" marked a milestone in national classical music and opened new artistic possibilities for women composers.

Her creative legacy includes songs, romances, and stage works that expanded the expressive range of Azerbaijani professional music.