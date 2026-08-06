SpaceX reported quarterly losses after its IPO
By Alimat Aliyeva
American company SpaceX has published its first quarterly financial report since going public, AzerNEWS reports.
The company reported a net loss of $541 million for the quarter, a significant improvement compared to the more than $1 billion net loss recorded during the same period in 2025. This means SpaceX has nearly halved its losses year over year.
At the same time, quarterly revenue reached $7.8 billion, representing a 92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The strong growth was driven by a higher number of commercial launches, expanding Starlink services, and increased demand for space-related operations.
SpaceX completed its initial public offering (IPO) in June. Following its stock market debut, the company's shares climbed to $225.60, but later pulled back. At the close of trading on August 4, the stock finished at $125.33.
Despite the decline in its share price, many investors remain optimistic about SpaceX's long-term prospects. The company continues to be a global leader in the aerospace industry, with ambitious projects including reusable rockets, the expansion of the Starlink satellite network, and future missions to the Moon and Mars.
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